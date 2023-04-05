Newly crowned WWE titleholder viciously assaulted at event

Bron Breakker assaulted NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes at tonight's episode of WWE's Tuesday Night Show.

Fans finally witnessed the dream match between Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand & Deliver. The match was terrific, as expected, and Hayes emerged as the new NXT Champion, ending Bron's incredible title run.

Following the win, Hayes wanted to celebrate his victory on tonight's episode of WWE NXT. He revealed that he had his eyes on the number one spot for 18 months, and he took his shot.

He then said that every great champion has a great opponent and called Breakker the toughest opponent he has faced. Melo then called him out.

Carmelo Hayes thanked Bron Breakker for handing him the NXT Title after their match. Bron responded by saying that it was his responsibility to pass the torch to the next WWE Superstar, and that's why he handed him the title,

He congratulated Melo and was about to leave when Hayes stopped him and shook his hands. After shaking hands, Bron attacked Hayes with a clothesline. He also attacked Trick Williams and speared Carmelo Hayes to end the show.

Based on what transpired tonight, it looks like this feud is just getting started. It will be interesting to see what happens next.

What did you make of Bron Breakker's assault on Hayes? Sound off in the comments section.

