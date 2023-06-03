Newly debuting team teases a name change; creepy video package airs on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn teased a potential name change in a frightening video package.

The Draft saw Kayden Carter & Katana Chance move to the RAW brand while Fyre & Dawn moved to SmackDown. The two teams locked horns one last time on the developmental brand before their call-up. While there has seemingly been a lack of clarity on whether Isla and Dawn will ultimately relinquish their titles, they are now teasing a change in their portrayal.

Tonight on SmackDown, the company aired a video package of Unholy Union before the main event. In the vignette, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were portrayed as a scary duo who were seemingly attempting to burn down a possible skeleton-like figure.

As of now, the details of their potential name change are yet to be revealed, but only time will tell what the Unholy Union team brings to the WWE main roster. They could emerge as the NXT Tag Team Champions or could lose it before that on NXT. Whatever the case, it seems that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, the new women's tag team champions, may have fresh competition.

