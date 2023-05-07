Newly drafted star announces intentions to go after a WWE title after Backlash match

Grayson Waller announces his intentions to go after the WWE United States Championship after the US Title match at Backlash.

Grayson Waller has been one of NXT's most consistent performers for a long time. His consistency earned him a main roster call-up during the WWE Draft this year and it looks like he has already made his intentions clear.

At Backlash, Austin Theory successfully defended his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed. While the match wasn't the best match, Theory still managed to find a way to retain his title at the show.

Following his win, Grayson Waller took to Twitter to let the world know that he has his sights set on Theory's United States Championship. He posted a picture of himself holding the United States Championship making his intentions clear.

It's good to see that Waller is already showing intent after making it to the main roster. However, it remains to be seen if he will be able to defeat Austin Theory.

Do you want to see Grayson Waller as the next United States Champion? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes