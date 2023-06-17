Newly drafted team set to face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Money in the Bank after surprising win on WWE SmackDown

A newly drafted tag team will face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Money in the Bank after winning the tag team gauntlet on WWE SmackDown.

Last week on SmackDown, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were backstage when they kept getting interrupted by various tag teams. The teams included Pretty Deadly, Brawling Brutes, Street Profits, Hit Row, Latino World Order, and the Good Brothers who all seemed to be interested in a tag team title match.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, being the fighting champions that they are, agreed to have a tag team gauntlet where the winner would face them at Money in the Bank.

Tonight on the blue brand, the gauntlet started with the Brawling Brutes and Street Profits. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford put on a good fight but were no match for Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

The Good Brothers were the next tag team in and they immediately went after Sheamus by isolating him in the ring. However, a mistake from Karl Anderson who was busy showboating to the crowd cost them the match. Sheamus took advantage of this and hit the brogue kick to get the pinfall.

LWO stepped up next and they came in hot but quickly fizzled out quickly allowing Ridge to pick up the win for his team. Hit Row entered the ring next but they only lasted a few seconds after Sheamus hit a brogue on Top Dolla as soon as he entered the ring.

Pretty Deadly was the final tag team to enter the match. They were surprisingly good against Sheamus and Holland. During the closing moments of the match, Elton Prince tagged himself into the match but Sheamus didn't see the tag and he hit the Celtic Cross on Kit Wilson. When he went for a pinfall, Prince hit the leg drop off the top rope for the win.

With this win, Pretty Deadly will now face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Money in the Bank in London, England. This will be their first shot at the title since they were drafted to the main roster.

