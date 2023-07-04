Recently drafted WWE Superstar helps Trish Stratus get ready for RAW [PHOTO]

A recently drafted WWE Superstar helped Trish Stratus get ready for RAW tonight.

Zoey Stark has looked unstoppable since her heel turn a couple of months ago. She has destroyed anyone who has gotten in the ring with her. Her in-ring skills have also considerably improved over the past several weeks.

After being one of the best in-ring performers in NXT, Stark was finally drafted to Monday Night RAW as part of the WWE Draft earlier this year. As soon as she arrived on the main roster, she wasted no time making an impact.

She quickly aligned herself with former women's champion Trish Stratus and helped the latter defeat Becky Lynch at WWE Night of Champions. Since then, Trish has become her mentor for Stark and has been guiding her.

Tonight, Zoey Stark helped Trish get ready for her appearance on RAW. Stratus posted a picture of Stark doing her makeup before the two women went out in front of the live crowd.

"[email protected] she's more than just muscle," wrote Trish.

Trish's guidance should help Zoey establish herself as a main event star on the main roster.

What do you make of Zoey Stark's pairing with Trish Stratus? Sound off in the comments section.

