Newly formed tag team has a message for the Kabuki Warriors ahead of major title match

A newly formed tag team has sent a message to the Kabuki Warriors ahead of their upcoming title match.

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark have come into their own ever since they formed a tag team several months ago. They have destroyed their opponents and have put the tag team division on notice.

Baszler and Stark defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter this past week on RAW, earning themselves a title shot against the Kabuki Warriors next week. Following their win, Jackie Redmond interviewed Baszler and Stark for a WWE Digital Exclusive.

"It doesn't matter who it is, when you're in the ring with us, practice tapping. It's your best option," said Shayna Baszler.

Zoey Stark chipped in:

"It is about time. They [Kabuki Warriors] are stepping up to the plate and next week, we're gonna knock that ball right out of the park." [0:40 onwards]

The Kabuki Warriors had a message of their own for Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark

It has been a busy week for Asuka and Kairi Sane as they went to NXT for Roadblock, where they defended the Women's Tag Team Championship against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley. After a hard-fought contest, Asuka and Sane managed to retain their titles.

Following the bout, Asuka and Kairi Sane had a stern message for their next opponents - Baszler and Stark.

"Shayna, Zoey, [Asuka speaks in Japanese] no way, no way. We're still the champion. No one is ready for Kabuki Warriors." (0:35- 0:55)"

It will be interesting to see if Asuka and Kairi Sane can continue winning and retain the Women's Tag Team Championship against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

Do you think the Asuka and Kairi Sane will be able to retain their titles on RAW next week? Sound off.

