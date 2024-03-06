"No one is ready for Kabuki Warriors"- Asuka and Kairi Sane issue a warning to their next opponents on WWE RAW

WWE Superstars Asuka and Kairi Sane recently warned their next opponents, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler, on RAW.

On this week's episode of NXT Roadblock, the Kabuki Warriors successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyria. Despite starting strong, the challengers lost their opportunity to grab the titles after Kairi countered Paxley's move, picking up the win.

After the bout, The Empress of Tomorrow and Sane were asked in a backstage interview if they had any message for The Queen of Spades and Stark, as the duo would face them next week.

The Kabuki Warriors stated:

"Shayna, Zoey, [Asuka speaks in Japanese] no way, no way. We're still the champion. No one is ready for Kabuki Warriors." (0:35- 0:55)"

WWE Superstar Mandy Rose spoke about the plan for WrestleMania 35 involving Asuka

WWE Superstar Mandy Rose had opened up about the plans for WrestleMania 35 involving Asuka.

While speaking in an interview with McKenzie Mitchell, Rose stated that initially, it was planned that Sonya Deville, Rose, and Asuka would be involved together, but later, it was scrapped off as Deville and Rose weren't able to get to the same page as Asuka.

"It was Sonya Deville, Asuka, and myself. Sonya and I were starting too... we had some conflicts being created. It was kind of the beginning of it where we were costing each other the match and we just weren't getting on the same page with things, our matches, and with Asuka... I was told from somebody, that it would potentially be me versus Asuka for the [SmackDown] Women's Championship at WrestleMania [35]. "

It would be exciting to see what plans the promotion has going forward for the Kabuki Warriors in the near future.

