"Next Judgment Day member", "Is that Nick Mysterio?" - WWE fans go crazy as R-Truth's "membership" in Judgment Day is acknowledged

The WWE Universe recently went crazy on Twitter after R-Truth was acknowledged as a member of The Judgment Day.

Since Truth returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event, he has been trying to become a part of the fearsome faction. Even though he has been included in almost all of The Judgment Day segments on RAW, the members of the stable are yet to welcome him with open arms.

Things slightly changed during this week's episode of the red brand after R-Truth gave Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio their "cuts" from selling his new merchandise.

WWE recently congratulated Truth after his son, Christopher Killings' basketball coach tweeted that he scored the 1000th point during the victory over PSU DuBois. However, the coach further mentioned that Christopher celebrated this victory with his dad and acknowledged Truth as a member of The Judgment Day.

Check out the tweet below:

"He was able to celebrate this great accomplishment with his dad in attendance @RonKillings of @wwe Judgment Day."

Expand Tweet

Fans quickly noticed the post and started commenting on it. One hilariously wrote that they believe Christopher might be the next Judgment Day member.

Expand Tweet

One jokingly asked if it was Nick Mysterio.

Expand Tweet

A Twitter user wrote that The Judgment Day family must be proud of him.

Expand Tweet

One fan thought if Christopher did not make it to the NBA, then he might end up in WWE.

Expand Tweet

This fan thought it was hilarious that the coach acknowledged R-Truth as a member of the fearsome faction.

Expand Tweet

Some more fans wondered if Christopher was going to be the next member of Rhea Ripley's group.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One asked if Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest were happy with their cut from the merchandise.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer is not a fan of R-Truth's involvement with The Judgment Day

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he does not like R-Truth's involvement in The Judgment Day because he brings comedy into their segments, and he feels that is not right for a heel group.

"This is why Judgment Day has zero heat. They are mixing comedy with freaking heels. It’s the wrong group to do it with bro. Somebody over there is thinking it's hysterical and that’s all fine and well but Jury Duty [Finn and Damian] means zero. Here's the thing, they have convinced themselves that Jury Duty means something because they have the tag belts, that's their logic. Bro, that means nothing. You've made this group look absolutely nothing."

Some fans want Truth to join the fearsome faction and possibly become their leader. What WWE has in store for the stable remains to be seen.

Do you like R-Truth's segments with The Judgment Day? Let us know in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here