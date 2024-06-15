Next step in Cody Rhodes-Bloodline feud finally revealed at Clash at the Castle 2024

Cody Rhodes' feud with AJ Styles officially ended at Clash at the Castle 2024 as The Phenomenal One said: "I Quit." After the match, a major confrontation and attack confirmed the next step in Cody's feud against The Bloodline.

Rhodes defeated AJ Styles to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship in an epic clash with an anticlimatic finish. With that feud now over, The American Nightmare found an old enemy standing behind him by the entrance ramp - Solo Sikoa.

Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa followed up with an attack from behind, with Kevin Owens and Randy Orton coming out to make the save. The brawl lasted for a few seconds, but The Bloodline was successfully chased away.

Cody Rhodes seems to have a Six-Man Tag Team match against The Bloodline coming up ahead, as well as a possible title defense against Solo Sikoa.

It will be interesting to see the direction that things take. The logical next step would be an Undisputed WWE Title match against Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank, possibly setting up the return of Roman Reigns for the first time since WrestleMania 40.

The rubber match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns is the logical main event to make for SummerSlam 2024, but there is still no word on when The Tribal Chief will be returning.

All things seem to be leading to that trilogy clash.