"Ngl this is hard," "This is Art" - Fans in awe of stunning backstage photo of an unmasked Rey Mysterio during WrestleMania weekend

WWE inducted Rey Mysterio into the Hall of Fame ceremony a night before WWE WrestleMania 39 this year. The legend took many pictures backstage during the event, including a stunning photo without his mask on.

Rey has competed with his mask on in WWE for over two decades. He is one of the most iconic luchadors in the wrestling industry today.

The 48-year-old is still actively competing in the squared circle, but the company thought it was the right time to induct him into the 2023 Hall of Fame. Backstage, the legend took a photo that caught the eye of his fanbase.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps This shot of Rey Mysterio at this years Hall of Fame This shot of Rey Mysterio at this years Hall of Fame 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/OT5zyHftnb

Fans on Twitter reacted to the photo with some great comments.

Check it out below:

DylTheDwarf @DwarfDyl @WrestleOps Wait, so the masks aren’t actually attached to his head??? @WrestleOps Wait, so the masks aren’t actually attached to his head???

BRUTAMONTES @bbrutuus @WrestleOps Needs to become an album cover @WrestleOps Needs to become an album cover

Some fans decided to have fun and said that it wasn’t Rey behind the mask:

One fan went far enough to ask whether Santos Escobar would be a better final opponent for Rey Mysterio than Dominik.

JG @real_JKG @WrestleOps Just asking for anyone else’s opinion. Is it only me that would prefer Santos Escobar as Reys last opponent rather than Dom? Just want to know what other people think @WrestleOps Just asking for anyone else’s opinion. Is it only me that would prefer Santos Escobar as Reys last opponent rather than Dom? Just want to know what other people think

The Judgment Day walked out of Rey Mysterio's WWE Hall of Fame speech

Members of Judgment Day were present at this year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony. However, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley walked out as soon as The Master of 619 was inducted.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik have an ongoing rivalry that saw them compete in their first singles match at The Show of Shows. The two superstars put on a great show, and the 48-year-old Mysterio bagged the win after several interferences.

Their rivalry is far from over, as the father-son duo will likely compete in a few more matches down the line. This could lead to Dominik retiring his father from the ring sometime this year.

