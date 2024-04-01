Nia Jax has angry reaction to WWE announcement

Nia Jax is one of the most dominant superstars on the women's roster. The Irresistible Force recently shared an angry reaction to a recent WWE announcement.

The Stamford-based company will host WWE World, a five-day interactive fan experience during WrestleMania XL week. The event is slated to commence on April 4 and continue till April 8. Visitors have to purchase tickets to access Superstar Row and Autograph Stages set up during the event.

Among several other WWE Superstars, Nia Jax is also announced to sign autographs at the Autograph Stage on Friday, April 5. An X/Twitter user shared the same, asking Jax's fans to attend the event and receive an autograph.

Jax reshared the post, staying in character and expressing her anger at being one of the superstars scheduled to sign autographs on April 5. She asked the user in such a manner as if she was not aware of being on the list:

"What!? I am?😠,"she wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

Nia Jax opens up about her current WWE run

Nia Jax's previous WWE run was marred with several unfortunate spots that forced fellow superstars out of action after sustaining injuries. However, since her return in September 2023, the former RAW Women's Champion has looked more assured inside the ring.

During an interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Jax opened up about her current run with the Stamford-based company. She pointed out that she is mentally in a better place and is enjoying working with the new talent.

"It's been incredible. I am actually like happy that people get to see this side. I feel like my first time around I wasn't as focused and I was in a different mindset, and now I am in a better place. So it's been really good. I am actually loving the fact that there is new talent that I haven't got to work with that I get to work with now so this has been cool," she said.

Expand Tweet

Nia Jax recently lost a Last Woman Standing Match to long-time rival Becky Lynch on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Heading into WrestleMania weekend, it remains to be seen if Jax will interfere in Lynch's title bout against Rhea Ripley at The Show of Shows.