Former WWE Superstar asked Randy Orton to RKO her in the hallway

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently revealed that she wanted Randy Orton to practice the RKO with her prior to their confrontation at the 2019 Royal Rumble.

In what was one the most memorable Royal Rumble moments in recent history, the former RAW Women's Champion entered the men's match. Despite some impressive offensive showings, she eventually fell victim to Rey Mysterio's 619 and Randy Orton's RKO.

Speaking on the Wives of Wrestling podcast, Jax stated that she was freaking out at the prospect of taking Orton's move.

"I mean, I was freaking out," said Jax. "I said I have never taken the RKO, I’ve never taken the 619, I don’t want to f*ck this up. Are you kidding me? Like, these are some of the biggest moves in wrestling history. And I’m about to take this live and I’ve never taken it before and I just remember saying, ‘Randy, I don’t want to f*ck this up. Should we walk through it? Do you want to RKO me in the hallway?’ And he was just like, ‘Kid, don’t worry. He’s like, just turn to the left and just ride with me’." H/T Inside The Ropes

After wrestling for WWE for over seven years, the former Women’s Tag Team Champion was released by the company in November last year.

Nia Jax on how she got into the Men's Royal Rumble match

Like many of her fellow superstars, the 38-year-old star did not know WWE's creative plans for her until the day of the Rumble itself.

During an interview with TalkSport, Jax said that a surprise call to Vince McMahon's office led her into being a part of the marquee battle royal.

"Someone said Vince needs to talk to you, and I couldn’t find Vince. It was a crazy day, right? And I was wondering, ‘Gosh, what did I do? I must be in trouble?’ Okay so let me just keep going and rehearsing.’ The doors are opening, the show’s started, we are all getting ready. Then finally Johnny Ace finds me, and he was like, ‘Nia, you know you’re in the men’s Rumble right?’ I said, ‘What? No, you’re kidding right?’ He’s like, ‘No you’re in the Men’s Rumble.’” H/T Sportskeeda

Although her time in WWE polarized many both in and out of the company, there is no doubt that Nia Jax had a very successful run as a top wrestler, winning multiple championships in the process.

