  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Nia Jax asks major WWE Superstar if they were dreaming about her

Nia Jax asks major WWE Superstar if they were dreaming about her

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 12, 2025 16:58 GMT
Nia Jax has some strange questions (image via WWE)
Nia Jax has some strange questions (image via WWE)

Nia Jax hasn't been utilized by WWE over the past few weeks and has instead found herself a new home in NXT.

Ad

Jax may not be around the RAW brand, but the former Women's Champion has remained friends with many of the main roster stars and recently had a cheeky response to Bayley's social media update.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bayley claimed that she had an intense dream and Nia Jax asked if she was in it. This is very on brand for Bayley at present, who was part of RAW last night and delivered an emotional promo about her current WWE issues.

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Bayley wasn't booked for a match at SummerSlam, missed WrestleMania and now it seems that she has reached the point where she has no idea where her career will take her.

Ad

What's next for Nia Jax and Bayley in WWE?

This is an interesting situation because Nia Jax was teaming with Naomi for a while, and there was a belief that the two women would form a team together. Instead, Naomi has now been injured and it's unclear when she will make her reutrn, despite having a huge match at Clash in Paris.

Ad

Bayley, on the other hand, was left off the card for SummerSlam recently, and when she did appear, she cost her friend, turned enemy Lyra Valkyria her match and a chance to take back the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Bayley is now spiralling, which is evident from her latest social media updates.

Jax and Bayley are considered close friends off-screen, and there's a chance that the two women could work together in the future, even though right now they are not seen as the main women on either of their brands. Survivor Series is only a few months away, so there's always time for a shake up in WWE.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications