Nia Jax asks major WWE Superstar if they were dreaming about her

Nia Jax hasn't been utilized by WWE over the past few weeks and has instead found herself a new home in NXT. Jax may not be around the RAW brand, but the former Women's Champion has remained friends with many of the main roster stars and recently had a cheeky response to Bayley's social media update. Bayley claimed that she had an intense dream and Nia Jax asked if she was in it. This is very on brand for Bayley at present, who was part of RAW last night and delivered an emotional promo about her current WWE issues. Bayley wasn't booked for a match at SummerSlam, missed WrestleMania and now it seems that she has reached the point where she has no idea where her career will take her. What's next for Nia Jax and Bayley in WWE?This is an interesting situation because Nia Jax was teaming with Naomi for a while, and there was a belief that the two women would form a team together. Instead, Naomi has now been injured and it's unclear when she will make her reutrn, despite having a huge match at Clash in Paris. Bayley, on the other hand, was left off the card for SummerSlam recently, and when she did appear, she cost her friend, turned enemy Lyra Valkyria her match and a chance to take back the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Bayley is now spiralling, which is evident from her latest social media updates.Bayley @ItsBayleyWWELINKHad an intense dream last nightJax and Bayley are considered close friends off-screen, and there's a chance that the two women could work together in the future, even though right now they are not seen as the main women on either of their brands. Survivor Series is only a few months away, so there's always time for a shake up in WWE.