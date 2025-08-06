Nia Jax Brawl Costs 28-Year-Old WWE Star a Title Match

Nia Jax made her WWE NXT in-ring return on the latest episode of the show. She defeated Thea Hail in a singles match and got into a brawl with Lash Legend that lasted till the end of the show.In the main event, Sol Ruca defended her Women's North American Championship against Tatum Paxley. During the match, Sol hit Tatum with a dropkick and planted her face-first onto the mat with a springboard facebuster. Shawn Spears tried to cause a distraction, but Zaria pulled him off the apron and got into a confrontation with Izzi Dame. Sol wiped out The Culling with a moonsault off the top rope to the floor.Paxley spiked Ruca with a DDT and hit her with a few headbutts. Sol hit a neckbreaker and a running knee to the face. Tatum Paxley hit Sol Ruca with an enziguri and a springboard Whisper in the Wind. Ruca hit her with a sunset flip powerbomb off the turnbuckles.Tatum planted the champion with a neckbreaker off the top rope. Nia Jax and Lash Legend come out throwing hands. Lash speared Nia Jax through the barricade. Tatum was distracted by the brawl, and Ruca hit her with the Sol Snatcher to retain the Women's North American Championship.