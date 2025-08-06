  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Nia Jax
  • Nia Jax Brawl Costs 28-Year-Old WWE Star a Title Match

Nia Jax Brawl Costs 28-Year-Old WWE Star a Title Match

By Israel Lutete
Modified Aug 06, 2025 05:05 GMT
Nia Jax was on NXT this week (Image via WWE.com)
Nia Jax was on NXT this week (Image via WWE.com)

Nia Jax made her WWE NXT in-ring return on the latest episode of the show. She defeated Thea Hail in a singles match and got into a brawl with Lash Legend that lasted till the end of the show.

Ad

In the main event, Sol Ruca defended her Women's North American Championship against Tatum Paxley. During the match, Sol hit Tatum with a dropkick and planted her face-first onto the mat with a springboard facebuster. Shawn Spears tried to cause a distraction, but Zaria pulled him off the apron and got into a confrontation with Izzi Dame. Sol wiped out The Culling with a moonsault off the top rope to the floor.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Paxley spiked Ruca with a DDT and hit her with a few headbutts. Sol hit a neckbreaker and a running knee to the face. Tatum Paxley hit Sol Ruca with an enziguri and a springboard Whisper in the Wind. Ruca hit her with a sunset flip powerbomb off the turnbuckles.

Tatum planted the champion with a neckbreaker off the top rope. Nia Jax and Lash Legend come out throwing hands. Lash speared Nia Jax through the barricade. Tatum was distracted by the brawl, and Ruca hit her with the Sol Snatcher to retain the Women's North American Championship.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications