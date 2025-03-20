Nia Jax, Austin Theory, Samantha Irvin, and more react to WWE stars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's personal update

Several former and current WWE Superstars including Nia Jax, Austin Theory, and Samantha Irvin recently took to social media to react to Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's personal update. The real-life husband and wife uploaded a video celebrating Ford's major title win.

Ad

On last week's edition of SmackDown, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins faced Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for the WWE Tag Team Championship. All four stars involved in the bout put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle but the match ultimately ended in The Street Profits' favor. It was a massive moment for Ford and Dawkins as the duo last won a title in 2021.

Bianca Belair recently shared a collaborative Instagram post with her husband, Montez Ford. The duo uploaded a video showcasing their matching outfits for the night to celebrate Ford's massive title win on SmackDown.

Ad

Trending

"Get Ready with us to Celebrate [Montez Ford] Championship Win! 1. Is it cheetah or leopard print? 2. Why this man love turtlenecks so much. 3. If you don’t jump to put jeans on, baby, you don’t feel m pain. 4. Why this man always so ashy?! 5. I can run really good in heels. 6. Why this man always so fly! 7. My man is A Champion!!! #BiancaBelair #ESTofWWE #GRWM," Belair wrote.

Ad

Check out the post below:

Ad

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's post, including Austin Theory, Samantha Irvin, Tyson Kidd, Gigi Dolin, Lash Legend, Jaida Parker, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Chelsea Green, Nikki Bella, Liv Morgan, and more. Meanwhile, Nia Jax, Tino Sabbatelli, and Nikkita Lyons commented on it.

Check out screenshots of stars likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars likes and comments [Image credit: Bianca Belair on Instagram]

Montez Ford sent a message after winning the WWE Tag Team Championship with Angelo Dawkins

During a SmackDown exclusive interview, Montez Ford said The Street Profits' job had just started after winning the tag team titles.

Ad

"All week, we’ve been talking about job’s not finished, job’s not finished. But guess what? Job’s just started. We’re the new WWE Tag Team Champions," said Ford.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Street Profits' future as the WWE Tag Team Champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback