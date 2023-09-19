Nia Jax blasts WWE personality in post-RAW interview

Nia Jax attacked several superstars in another statement-making moment on the September 18 episode of WWE RAW. Following the show, The Irresistible Force took exception to a question from backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond.

On September 11, Jax attacked Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley during an unexpected RAW appearance. On this week's episode, the returning star stormed the ring again to take out Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark.

In a RAW Talk interview, Redmond asked Jax whether she is targeting everyone in the red brand's women's division:

"Nia, ever since you returned last week the WWE Universe has been on fire with all kinds of questions. Why did you come back? Who are you after? After tonight, it kind of seems like everybody should be on notice. Is that an accurate assessment?" [0:04 – 0:21]

After a brief pause, a seemingly offended Jax chastised Redmond for her question:

"Do you have trouble speaking to me? I don't know who you think you are. Let's just say my actions speak louder than my words." [0:25 – 0:41]

Jax's latest segment occurred during Green and Niven's tag team match against Baszler and Stark. The bout ended in a no-contest due to the former RAW Women's Champion's interference.

Jackie Redmond issues a clarification about Nia Jax

Moments after receiving a stern warning from Nia Jax, Jackie Redmond said she has "all the respect in the world" for the 39-year-old.

The interviewer also advised everyone else in WWE to be on their best behavior around Jax:

"I just wanna be clear, I have all the respect in the world for Nia Jax, and everyone else probably should show that they do as well," Redmond said. [0:49 – 0:59]

As part of the storyline, Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley missed the latest RAW episode due to the injuries Jax gave them last week.

