Nia Jax breaks character to praise 26-year-old WWE Superstar

Nia Jax is one of the most dominant heel characters on WWE's female roster. However, The Irresistible Force recently broke character to praise Maxxine Dupri.

The Alpha Academy member has lately been subjected to abuse from the WWE Universe for her in-ring work. Maxxine has predominantly portrayed the character of a manager for the majority of her career. However, she is training and looking to improve as an in-ring performer as well.

Dupri recently took to Instagram to share multiple pictures of herself while drinking coffee. Fellow WWE Superstar Nia Jax commented on her post, praising the 26-year-old.

"dear caffeine, i love u," wrote Maxxine.

Jax commented:

"Why are you so perfect tho?! 😍"

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Nia Jax shares opinion about her current WWE run

Nia Jax's previous run with the Stamford-based promotion was not received well by the WWE Universe and some stars on the roster. Several unfortunate spots during her matches forced fellow superstars out of action after sustaining injuries. She was subsequently released from her contract in 2021.

However, Nia Jax's current WWE run has been very different. Since her return in September 2023, the former RAW Women's Champion has looked more assured inside the ring. During an interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, the 39-year-old opened up about her current run. She pointed out that she was mentally in a better place and was enjoying working with the new talent.

"It's been incredible. I am actually like happy that people get to see this side. I feel like my first time around I wasn't as focused and I was in a different mindset, and now I am in a better place. So it's been really good. I am actually loving the fact that there is new talent that I haven't got to work with that I get to work with now so this has been cool," Jax said.

Nia's last televised match was a Last Woman Standing Match against Becky Lynch on the March 18 edition of Monday Night RAW. The Man emerged victorious after a hard-fought battle against her long-time rival. I

t will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Jax following her absence from the WrestleMania XL matchcard after challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event earlier this year.

