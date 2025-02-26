Nia Jax breaks character to praise a current rival

WWE Superstar Nia Jax is among the top heels in the Stamford-based company's female division. The Irresistible Force recently broke character to laud her rival, Tiffany Stratton.

Ad

The Buff Barbie turned her back on the 40-year-old on the January 3 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Stratton cashed in her Women's Money in the Bank contract to dethrone Jax as the new WWE Women's Champion.

During a recent interview on Ring The Belle, Nia Jax pointed out she was proud of Tiffany Stratton despite the betrayal. The SmackDown star insinuated that she helped build the 25-year-old.

"I am a little proud of her [Tiffany Stratton]. I am a tiny bit proud of her. Because you know what? That's what I created. I created that what she is today, and I'm proud of it. And at the end of the day, I'm like, oh well, looking at her, she's so beautiful, and she's this champion. I did that, but also, how dare you?" [From 2:41 to 2:56]

Ad

Trending

You can check out her comments in the video below:

Ad

Nia Jax will team up with Candice LeRae to lock horns with a surprising pairing of Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus at Elimination Chamber. The heels head into the premium live event as the favorites as Jax single-handedly took out both her opponents twice on SmackDown.

Nia Jax wasn't amused with her WWE 2K25 overall rating

Nia Jax had an impressive 2024 that saw her win the Queen of the Ring Tournament and the Women's Championship at SummerSlam. On the back of a solid year, the real-life Bloodline member's character was assigned an overall rating of 88 in the upcoming WWE 2K25.

Ad

Nia was told about her overall rating during an interview with WWE Games, where she noted that the rating system was rigged and she was going to have a conversation with whoever was in charge. Jax added she should be the highest-rated woman in the game.

"What? An 88? This system is rigged. 2K, I'm going to have to talk to who's in charge of the ratings, because you need to get in the ring with me. It doesn't matter; I should be number one [on being told that she was in the top 8 in the female division]," she said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Nia Jax has improved on her last year's rating of 86, which is a testament to the amazing year she had. It will be interesting to see what 2025 has in store for the former WWE Women's Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback