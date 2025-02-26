"This system is rigged" - Top star reacts to WWE 2K25 overall rating

On the Road to WrestleMania 41, the WWE 2K25 game is set to be released in March. Ahead of the launch, a real-life Bloodline member has shared her reaction to the overall ratings in the video game.

Ad

Nia Jax had an incredible 2024. She became the Queen of the Ring by defeating Lyra Valkyria in Saudi Arabia last May. Later, the Australian also defeated Bayley at SummerSlam to secure the WWE Women's Championship.

However, The Irresistible Force dropped the title to Tiffany Stratton when the latter cashed in her Women's Money in the Bank contract on the January 3, 2025, edition of SmackDown.

That being said, Nia Jax recently reacted to her rating during an interview with WWE Games. The 40-year-old was informed that her rating in the 2K25 game is 88, a drop from her 86 rating in last year's edition.

Ad

Trending

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

"What? An 88? This system is rigged. 2K, I'm going to have to talk to who's in charge of the ratings, because you need to get in the ring with me," Jax said. "It doesn't matter; I should be number one," she added when told that she was in the top 8 in the female division.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nia Jax praises major WWE star

The Annihilator recently spoke highly of her current ally, Candice LeRae. The SmackDown Superstar discussed this in an interview with TV Insider.

Nia Jax praised The Poison Pixie's wrestling ability, calling her one of the best women's wrestlers in the world. The former WWE Women's Champion then mentioned that she saw an opportunity ''to bring in'' Candice LeRae to learn from the latter's expertise.

Ad

"She [Candice LeRae] is one of the best women’s wrestlers in the world. She doesn’t get enough flowers. I saw an opportunity to bring in one of the most talented wrestlers in the world. I thought, 'Why not?' I could learn so much from her. She has given me so many pointers. I watch her work and take notes and think she is incredible," Jax said.

Ad

Fans will have to wait and see what the company has planned for The Irresistible Force for this year's Showcase of The Immortals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback