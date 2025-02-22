Nia Jax calls 39-year-old WWE star "one of the best women’s wrestlers in the world"

Former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax recently praised a 39-year-old star ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. It's been over two months since Jax allied with Candice LeRae on WWE TV. This came after The Irresistible Force started siding more with The Poison Pixie over Tiffany Stratton.

In an interview with TV Insider, the Samoan star acknowledged Candice LeRae's exceptional talent, stating that she deserves more recognition. Nia revealed she identified an opportunity to collaborate with the former member of The Way faction and sought to learn from LeRae, who generously shared her knowledge.

The Annihilator stated that she closely observes the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion's performances and considers the latter to be "one of the best women’s wrestlers in the world."

"She [Candice LeRae] is one of the best women’s wrestlers in the world. She doesn’t get enough flowers. I saw an opportunity to bring in one of the most talented wrestlers in the world. I thought, 'Why not?' I could learn so much from her. She has given me so many pointers. I watch her work and take notes and think she is incredible," Jax said. [H/T: TV Insider]

Nia Jax warned WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton

The Center of The Universe cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on The Irresistible Force on the January 3 edition of SmackDown, becoming the new WWE Women's Champion. Fans had been anticipating this moment, hoping to see Tiffany Stratton break away from Nia Jax due to her mistreatment.

In the same interview, the reigning Queen of the Ring stated she aims to seek revenge on The Blonde Bombshell and reclaim her WWE title. She also appreciated the nearly year-long storyline, which has resonated with fans.

"Obviously, she betrayed me, and I still have to get my lick back. I still have to get my title back, but I’m glad we were able to carry a story out beyond just a couple of weeks. It has been almost a whole year with what we were doing. I think that is what fans relate to," Jax said.

It will be interesting to see if The Annihilator and The Buff Barbie again collide in a singles match on the Road to WrestleMania 41 or after The Show of Shows.

