Top WWE star to reclaim Women's Championship? Tiffany Stratton gets warned

Tiffany Stratton finally captured the WWE Women's Title earlier this year in January. The Buff Barbie dethroned Nia Jax. However, The Irresistible Force recently expressed her desire to win the championship back.

At SummerSlam 2024, Jax defeated Bayley to become the new Women's Champion. During her reign, she allied with the former NXT Women's Champion, who had also won the Money in the Bank briefcase. However, The Annihilator treated Tiffany poorly, and the latter patiently waited until the January 3, 2025, episode of SmackDown to take action.

The Center of the Universe finally cashed in her MITB contract on Nia Jax to secure her first-ever world title. In a recent interview with TV Insider, The Irresistible Force noted the positive reception to her storyline with Tiffany Stratton, which spanned nearly a year and featured a betrayal.

"I love that. With our fanbase, they love the action and love watching a wrestling match, but they love sinking their teeth into a really good story. So, I’m honored that me and Tiffy have been able to portray a really good story the fans have loved," she said. [H/T: TV Insider]

Nia Jax then made it known that she plans to get revenge for the 25-year-old's actions and win back the WWE Women's Championship.

"Obviously, she betrayed me, and I still have to get my lick back. I still have to get my title back, but I’m glad we were able to carry a story out beyond just a couple of weeks. It has been almost a whole year with what we were doing. I think that is what fans relate to," she added. [H/T: TV Insider]

Nia Jax attacks Tiffany Stratton on WWE SmackDown

On the February 21 installment of the blue brand, The Buff Barbie faced off against Candice LeRae. The Poison Pixie had the real-life Bloodline member supporting her at ringside.

Tiffany Stratton emerged victorious over LeRae in their singles match. However, the reigning Women's Champion's celebration was cut short by Nia Jax. The heel duo also neutralized WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. The Irresistible Force delivered her brutal finisher on both Stratus and Stratton.

It remains to be seen when Nia Jax will get an opportunity to challenge The Blonde Bombshell for the women's championship.

