Nia Jax breaks character to send a message to R-Truth after he gets released from WWE

Love and support have been flowing in for R-Truth ever since the former 24/7 Champion revealed that WWE has released him. Nia Jax also took to X to send a message to the departing star.
Truth's 17-year tenure with the global juggernaut has come to an end as he recently revealed that he has been released from the company. While many initially thought the veteran was joking, reports soon confirmed that he is indeed set to depart the company, as WWE won't be renewing his contract once it expires.
The 53-year-old is one of the most beloved names in the pro wrestling fraternity, and the same has been reflected in the love and support he has received from fans and his colleagues. Nia Jax also reacted to the shocking news with a heartfelt message for R-Truth, noting that he's just the best. The Irresistible Force also called Truth a "national treasure."
R-Truth was in action at Saturday Night's Main Event, where he lost to his so-called "childhood hero" John Cena. He competed against The New Bloodline's JC Mateo on the recent episode of SmackDown, which turned out to be the former 24/7 Champion's last outing inside a WWE ring so far. Many from the pro wrestling fraternity have posted in support of the 53-year-old, including Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Pat McAfee.