Nia Jax breaks character to send a message to R-Truth after he gets released from WWE

Love and support have been flowing in for R-Truth ever since the former 24/7 Champion revealed that WWE has released him. Nia Jax also took to X to send a message to the departing star.

Ad

Truth's 17-year tenure with the global juggernaut has come to an end as he recently revealed that he has been released from the company. While many initially thought the veteran was joking, reports soon confirmed that he is indeed set to depart the company, as WWE won't be renewing his contract once it expires.

The 53-year-old is one of the most beloved names in the pro wrestling fraternity, and the same has been reflected in the love and support he has received from fans and his colleagues. Nia Jax also reacted to the shocking news with a heartfelt message for R-Truth, noting that he's just the best. The Irresistible Force also called Truth a "national treasure."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

R-Truth was in action at Saturday Night's Main Event, where he lost to his so-called "childhood hero" John Cena. He competed against The New Bloodline's JC Mateo on the recent episode of SmackDown, which turned out to be the former 24/7 Champion's last outing inside a WWE ring so far. Many from the pro wrestling fraternity have posted in support of the 53-year-old, including Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Pat McAfee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More