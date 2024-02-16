Nia Jax breaks character to send a one-word message to recently released WWE star

Nia Jax is one of the most intimidating superstars inside the WWE ring. However, the former RAW Women's Champion often showcases her other side outside the squared circle. This was the case recently as she sent a one-word message to Kevin Patrick.

Patrick was a part of the RAW and SmackDown commentary team. However, a few weeks back, he was removed from the SmackDown desk. Shortly afterward, the Irishman was also released from his contract.

The 38-year-old recently commented on his departure and also revealed that he will be returning to his football roots and is set to be the Lead Host of MLS 360 on Apple TV. Nia Jax was quick to react to her former colleague's announcement as she broke character to congratulate Kevin on his new venture.

Nia Jax could squash Rhea Ripley at WWE Elimination Chamber, says Bill Apter

Nia Jax has been unstoppable since returning to WWE. The Irresistible Force is yet to lose a singles match in her second stint with the company and will face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Elimination Chamber.

While Mami is the favorite going into the PLE in her home country, wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes she could get squashed at Elimination Chamber as a part of a bigger story.

"It is time for me to go into my grand wizard and say that Nia Jax has squashed Rhea Ripley several times and at the Elimination Chamber, she will squash Rhea Ripley and take that belt. And you know what? Rhea Ripley in character won't say it, but she fears Nia. And I think Nia will take the belt, and then man oh man, WrestleMania? The rematch where Rhea Ripley, who now becomes a fan-favorite heel, gets the opportunity to win the belt back from Jax," said Apter

Nia has pinned some of the top WWE female stars since her return, including Becky Lynch. The duo met in a 'grudge match' a few weeks back on RAW where the Irresistible Force secured a clean win over The Man.

