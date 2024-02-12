WWE News Roundup: Top Superstar leaves faction after issues with other members, Major RAW star to squash Rhea Ripley? Roman Reigns breaks silence

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Rhea Ripley and Roman Reigns, among others.

Rhea Ripley has been absolutely dominant inside the squared circle over the last two years. Mami has not pinned or submitted since her loss to Liv Morgan in June 2022. However, a veteran has predicted that she could end up getting squashed at Elimination Chamber.

In other news, a major name has left his faction after issues with fellow members. Let's check it out and more in today's News Roundup.

#1. Bill Apter believes Nia Jax could squash Rhea Ripley at WWE Elimination Chamber

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber.

While Mami is the favorite heading into the match in her home country, wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes that the Irresistible Force could end up squashing The Judgment Day star.

"It is time for me to go into my grand wizard and say that Nia Jax has squashed Rhea Ripley several times and at the Elimination Chamber, Nia Jax will squash Rhea Ripley and take that belt. And you know what? Rhea Ripley in character won't say it, but she fears Nia Jax. And I think Nia Jax will take the belt, and then man oh man, WrestleMania? The rematch where Rhea Ripley, who now becomes a fan-favortie heel, gets the opportunity to win the belt back from Nia Jax," said Apter.

#2. AJ Styles officially out of The O.C

AJ Styles returned as a heel earlier this year after being taken out by The Bloodline last October. The Phenomenal One also had issues with stablemates Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, as the duo did not help him out against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

It seems like the issues ultimately led to The O.C.'s implosion, as Wade Barrett announced on the commentary desk that Styles is no longer associated with the faction he created in WWE.

AJ is currently involved in a feud with LA Knight. The Megastar even cost him in his Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Drew McIntyre on SmackDown.

#3. Mickie James believes Cody Rhodes won't finish the story at WWE WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes is once again set to meet Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

While the former AEW EVP looks favorite to finish his story this time, Mickie James believes that he will once again fall short at the Showcase of Immortals.

"I don't think Cody is going to finish his story. Not at WrestleMania anyway. If he gets the match at this point, now The Bloodline is involved and it's blood, blood is thicker than water. I think if Cody gets his shot at WrestleMania, and you know why he doesn't finish the story? Because blood is thicker than water," said James. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Cody Rhodes will be present on RAW tonight, where he will address the fallout of the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event. The American Nightmare was slapped by The Rock at the media event.

#4. Roman Reigns breaks silence

The WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event last week was full of twists and turns as Cody Rhodes chose Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania opponent and seemingly took the main event spot from The Rock, eventually leading to the Brahman Bull slapping the former.

Roman Reigns and The Rock also seemed to have joined forces as the duo walked out together.

WWE recently unveiled a WrestleMania 40 teaser featuring The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins, which also resulted in The Tribal Chief breaking silence on social media. Reigns reacted to the teaser with a message on social media.

Roman Reigns and The Rock will be present on WWE SmackDown coming Friday, and they will likely address Cody Rhodes' actions at the media event.

