WWE SmackDown Superstar officially out of the faction he created

WWE hosted another loaded episode of SmackDown last night in Charlotte, North Carolina. The show featured multiple Elimination Chamber qualifying matches in both men's and women's divisions. In one of the developments that could have missed people's eyes, it was officially revealed that AJ Styles is no longer a part of The O.C.

The Phenomenal One was associated with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson even before coming to WWE. The trio were part of the Bullet Club in Japan and once again joined forces upon coming to the Stamford-based promotion.

While Gallows and Anderson were released from their contracts in 2020, they re-aligned with Styles after returning to the company. The trio also added Mia Yim to their ranks when the latter was brought back by Triple H.

However, there had been some tension between AJ and the rest of the group in the last few months. The Phenomenal One was upset with Gallows and Anderson for not backing him against The Bloodline and was rarely seen with them after returning from injury.

Wade Barrett made the implosion official last night as he announced on SmackDown that AJ Styles is no longer with The O.C.

AJ Styles lost to Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles has been operating as a lone soldier over the last few weeks. However, that did not seem to be working in his favor, as the former WWE Champion was on the losing end of his match on SmackDown.

Styles took on Drew McIntyre in the Elimination Chamber Qualifying match. However, due to distraction from LA Knight, the Phenomenal One ended up losing the bout and a chance to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

Knight himself will be in action on the blue brand next week, where he will face Ivar for a chance to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match at the namesake premium live event. One can expect AJ Styles to return the favor to the Megastar next Friday.

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete WWE SmackDown results by clicking here.