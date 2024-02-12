WWE Superstar Roman Reigns breaks silence for the first time since the WrestleMania 40 press conference

Roman Reigns has sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

Last week's WrestleMania 40 press conference in Las Vegas was truly unforgettable. Cody Rhodes created a buzz by announcing his decision to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows. However, the event took a shocking turn when The Rock confronted and slapped The American Nightmare to conclude the proceedings.

WWE recently unveiled a WrestleMania 40 teaser featuring the mentioned stars. The Tribal Chief has now reacted to the video with an upward-pointing emoji, a nod to the 'We the Ones' tagline of The Bloodline.

"☝🏽," Roman Reigns wrote.

WWE legend Mickie James doesn't back Cody Rhodes to finish the story

Mickie James recently shared her thoughts on the WrestleMania 40 main event clash between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

While many are of the belief that Rhodes will finish his story at 'Mania, the former Women's Champion holds a different viewpoint.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, James expressed her belief that with the rest of The Bloodline in the mix, The American Nightmare wouldn't be able to overcome Reigns, emphasizing that blood is thicker than water.

"I don't think Cody is going to finish his story. Not at WrestleMania anyway. If he gets the match at this point, now The Bloodline is involved and it's blood, blood is thicker than water. I think if Cody gets his shot at WrestleMania, and you know why he doesn't finish the story? Because blood is thicker than water," said Mickie James.

Now that The Rock is in the mix, it will be intriguing to observe how the situation unfolds leading up to Wrestlemania.

