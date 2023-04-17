Nia Jax called Becky Lynch after injuring her on RAW; how did Lynch react to the call?

Nia Jax has revealed the details of the call that she made to Becky Lynch after injuring her ahead of Survivor Series 2018.

Mere days before Survivor Series 2018, the SmackDown female locker room invaded RAW and attacked the red brand's female superstars. The brawl featured an iconic moment that saw Jax accidentally punching Becky Lynch and leaving her with a bloody face.

While speaking with Ring The Belle, Jax opened up about the moment and revealed that she called Becky Lynch soon after.

Here's what she said:

"When that happened, like on a personal level, I was horrified. I was completely horrified. It was a pure freaking accident and I went backstage and the doctors were around her. They didn't want us around but I was making sure she was okay. I was freaking out and then I ran into her, like, she went and got checked out and then I called her and she was like, 'You know, it's okay, it's probably gonna help me,' and I was like, 'Oh! I didn't think of it that way.'" [13:18-13:43]

Nia Jax and Becky Lynch seemingly aren't friends in real life

Months after the incident, Lynch was feuding with Lacey Evans on WWE RAW. During the feud, Lynch took a shot at Jax and compared her to a toilet.

This left Jax enraged, and she ended up sharing an insulting tweet targeting The Man.

Last year, the former RAW Women's Champion was answering a bunch of fan questions via her official Instagram handle. When a fan asked her about her relationship with Lynch, Jax stated that she doesn't have a good friendship with anyone.

Nia Jax was released from her WWE contract on November 4, 2021. As for Lynch, she is still one of the biggest female stars in the pro wrestling industry.

Lynch has headlined WrestleMania, is a decorated champion across RAW and SmackDown, and is a sure-fire guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famer.

