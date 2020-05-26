Nia Jax to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Backlash

Asuka will have her hands full at Backlash

Nia Jax has punched her ticket for this year's Backlash and will challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship. The Irresistible Force was able to topple NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Natalya in an intense Triple Threat No.1 Contender's match which was viewed closely by Asuka from ringside.

It was only last week that Nia Jax crashed Asuka's title celebration and injured her partner, Kairi Sane backstage. The Empress Of Tomorrow would get revenge on Jax that night itself, but now both women will square off in a proper match with the title on the line.

Nia Jax defeats Charlotte and Natalya

As mentioned above, it was a very closely contested No.1 Contender's match with all three women bringing their A-Game. There were many great spots during the match as Natalya and Charlotte powerbombed Nia Jax through the announcers' table.

Charlotte had Nia Jax trapped in the Figure-8 only for Natalya to save the match. The Queen Of Harts would then almost make The Queen tap out to the Sharpshooter.

In the end, Nia Jax was able to withstand the attack from the other two and put away Natalya with a Samoan Drop.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see if she will be ready for Asuka at Backlash.