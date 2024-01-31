Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, and more WWE Superstars react to Jade Cargill’s warning following Royal Rumble debut

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill made her in-ring debut at the Royal Rumble premium live event on January 27. She issued a warning to the female roster on social media ahead of her appearance on weekly television.

The 31-year-old made her much-anticipated in-ring appearance during the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The former AEW star entered the squared circle at #28. Big Jade eliminated Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Naomi during her in-ring stay of a shade over 11 minutes. She made it to the final three before getting eliminated by former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

Jade Cargill took to Instagram to send a warning to fellow female superstars following her debut. The former TBS Champion shared multiple pictures of herself from the premium live event:

"A STORM IS COMING ⚡️⛈️🌪️ #ROYALRUMBLE24 #28," wrote Cargill.

Several WWE Superstars, including Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Austin Theory, Natalya, Chelsea Green, and Carmelo Hayes, among several others, reacted to the Instagram post by dropping a like. WWE Superstar Sotzi and backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton commented on the post.

Here are reactions to the Instagram post:

WWE Superstar Natalya heaps praise for Jade Cargill

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Natalya claimed that Cargill is going to become a top star in the near future. The former Divas Champion praised the latter for her passion for professional wrestling. Natalya further opened up about a particular instance that made her respect Jade even more:

"Jade [Cargill] is gonna blow everybody away. I think she is really passionate about this. I think she is gonna be good, I think she is gonna be really good. What really impressed me with Jade is that when she approached me about coming to train with us in The Dungeon, she had just lost her mom. And I just felt like that showed... She was going probably one of the most difficult things a person could go through, but she was still showing so much passion for this and wanting to do this, and so much focus and so much drive. It really made me respect her even more," Natalya said.

Jade Cargill has yet to get affiliated with a particular brand. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former AEW star in the Stamford-based company.

