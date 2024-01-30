Jade Cargill sends eerie warning ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill made her in-ring debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The star has now issued a cold warning on social media ahead of tonight's edition of RAW.

Big Jade finally stepped into the WWE ring this past Saturday as the #28 entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She lasted 11 minutes and 3 seconds before being eliminated by the final entrant - the returning Liv Morgan. The 31-year-old picked up three eliminations of her own - Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Naomi.

WWE has not announced Cargill for tonight's episode of RAW after the Royal Rumble, but she is one of the rumored names. The inaugural AEW TBS Champion took to Instagram to share photos from her first Rumble experience and a warning for the locker room.

"A STORM IS COMING [lightning bolt emoji] [storm cloud emoji] [tornado emoji] #ROYALRUMBLE24 #28," she wrote.

It's interesting to note that Cargill praised Triple H ahead of tonight's RAW. As seen in photos, the former AEW star thanked WWE's Chief Content Officer for his guidance, help, and structure.

WWE star predicts big things for Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill signed with WWE in mid-September following her AEW departure. Triple H and his crew began pushing her as a top talent right away.

The former AEW TBS Champion was teased on RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and Fastlane but just made her in-ring debut this past Saturday. There's still no word on which brand she will end up on, but Natalya says it doesn't matter because she's going to blow everyone away regardless.

Speaking in an exclusive pre-Royal Rumble interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Natalya praised Cargill and talked about how she earned her respect. Natalya and husband Tyson Kidd, previously trained Cargill in The Dungeon 2.0.

"Jade [Cargill] is gonna blow everybody away. I think she is really passionate about this. I think she is gonna be good, I think she is gonna be really good. What really impressed me with Jade is that when she approached me about coming to train with us in The Dungeon, she had just lost her mom. And I just felt like that showed... She was going probably one of the most difficult things a person could go through, but she was still showing so much passion for this and wanting to do this, and so much focus and so much drive. It really made me respect her even more," Natalya said.

Cargill's last singles match came on September 13, 2023, as she failed to regain the TBS Championship from Kris Statlander in the AEW Rampage tapings main event that night.

What did you think of Jade Cargill's Royal Rumble debut? What is your bold prediction for Cargill in 2024? Sound off in the comments below!

