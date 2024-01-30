Jade Cargill sends heartfelt message to Triple H ahead of WWE RAW

Jade Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut in the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27. She took to social media today to send a heartfelt message to Triple H following her appearance.

Cargill spent the past few years in All Elite Wrestling and was impressive as TBS Champion. She dropped the title to Kris Statlander and made her WWE debut during the Kickoff Show at Fastlane in October 2023. However, she did not compete in a match until her appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble this past Saturday night.

The 31-year-old was very impressive in the match and eliminated Nia Jax by herself. She made it to the final three superstars but was eliminated by Liv Morgan after the former SmackDown Women's Champion connected with an Oblivion. Bayley then booted Morgan off the ring apron to win the first Women's Royal Rumble match of her career.

Jade Cargill took to Instagram today to send a heartfelt message to Triple H. She thanked The Game for helping her become a WWE Superstar and providing a structure for her to succeed as a performer.

"Thank you for your guidance, help, and structure," wrote Jade Cargill.

Cargill sends a heartfelt message on Instagram.

WWE veteran claims Jade Cargill is going to blow fans away

Natalya recently broke character to comment on Jade Cargill's incredibly bright future.

The veteran was the first entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae ahead of Royal Rumble 2024, Natalya praised Cargill and noted that the former champion is passionate about the wrestling business:

"Jade [Cargill] is gonna blow everybody away. I think she is really passionate about this. I think she is gonna be good, I think she is gonna be really good. What really impressed me with Jade is that when she approached me about coming to train with us in the dungeon, she had just lost her mom. And I just felt like that showed... She was going probably one of the most difficult things a person could go through, but she was still showing so much passion for this and wanting to do this, and so much focus and so much drive. It really made me respect her even more," said Nattie. [From 01:10 onwards]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Jade Cargill has an incredibly bright future as a WWE Superstar and had a confrontation with Bianca Belair during the Women's Royal Rumble match. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Cargill at WrestleMania 40.

Would you like to see Bianca Belair vs. Jade Cargill at WWE WrestleMania 40 in April? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here