Nia Jax claims she has a strategy planned to dethrone Rhea Ripley 

Nia Jax is coming for Rhea Ripley's championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Could the Anoa'i family member cut short The Eradicator's reign the same month she won it? Jax seems to have a strategy to make sure that happens.

When The Irresistible Force signed a new contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in September 2023, she went after Ripley right off the gate. The two have locked horns several times ever since, including their main event at Elimination Chamber: Perth last year. Unfortunately, Jax always came up short.

Screen Rant interviewed Nia Jax ahead of the latter's title shot at Saturday Night's Main Event. The challenger articulated her plan, but showed respect to the champion, stating that Rhea Ripley is one of the best in the business, irrespective of gender:

"Rhea is one of our top athletes. Female, male, she's one of our top athletes. I think, previously, when we got into it, we had the main event in Elimination Chamber last year, I tried a different strategy. But this time I feel like I got to match her with some intensity. I think just coming out of the gate, and going pound for pound with her and seeing if I could just wear her down and then pick at her, pick her apart," Nia Jax said.

The Irresistible Force was WWE Women's Champion for over five months before Tiffany Stratton cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on her. Jax does not seem to care for whoever is on top as she only cares about being at the top herself.

The Coach chastises WWE for booking Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax out of left field

Nia Jax is still a member of the SmackDown roster but she appeared on RAW this week for a match against her longtime rival and the red brand's newest acquisition, Bayley. Jax attacked Ripley before her match with Bayley, to which The Eradicator responded with an attack of her own after she prevailed over last year's Royal Rumble winner.

In a recent episode of Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Jonathan Coachman said he is not amused by WWE booking The Irresistible Force as Ripley's next challenger because it makes no sense. The Coach also slammed Jax for repetitiveness and for being an overall disappointment.

"They've given her a million chances and it just seems that you see the same thing, like tonight headbutting Rhea Ripley. And, like, I hope they're not gonna start an angle with these two because that would be absolutely terrible because you gotta get somebody you can work with," he said.

It remains to be seen if this is only the beginning of a lengthy rivalry between these two women. For now, Saturday Night's Main Event is where they are heading for a collision course.

