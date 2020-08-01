Nia Jax comments on having a meeting with Vince McMahon after getting fined

As revealed by the WWE, Nia Jax was fined for her actions on RAW, which included an attack on multiple WWE officials and WWE producer Pat Buck.

WWE issued the following statement confirming the fine:

Nia Jax has been fined an undisclosed amount for inappropriate contact with multiple WWE officials in the aftermath of her match against Shayna Bazler on Monday's Raw, WWE.com has learned. The Irresistible Force and The Queen of Spades battle to a double count-out, then steamrolled over security who tried to separate them. Jax capped off the melee by crushing a WWE official with a Samoan Drop. Stick with WWE's digital and social channels for more on this story as it develops.

Nia Jax reacted to the fine with a couple of Instagram posts. In the first and older one, Jax claimed that she won't address the situation surrounding her punishment until after her meeting with Vince McMahon.

With the advice of counsel, I am not able to address this situation until after my meeting with Mr. McMahon @wwe

The former RAW Women's Champion posted another photo on Instagram in which she fired off the double bird to all her haters.

Nia Jax's feud with Shayna Baszler

After a brief hiatus on the last episode, Nia Jax returned to RAW, and WWE wasted no time in booking her in a feud with Shayna Baszler. A ringside brawl broke out between the two Superstars, which forced the referee to end the match in a double count-out.

They attacked the security team before WWE producer Pat Buck hit the ring to stop the chaotic brawl. Buck ended up getting assaulted by Nia Jax, and there was also a comical botch that happened during the segment.

The storyline fine could play a part in the build of the feud between Baszler and Jax, which is expected to culminate in a match at SummerSlam. With Asuka set to continue her feud with Bayley and Sasha Banks, having Baszler and Jax in the secondary angle seems like a sensible idea on paper.

It will be interesting to see the aftermath of Nia Jax's fine on the upcoming Monday night RAW edition.