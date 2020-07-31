Nia Jax reportedly botched a big moment on RAW

As we had reported earlier, Nia Jax was slapped with a storyline fine for attacking WWE producer Pat Buck and multiple WWE officials on the last episode of RAW. Jax even deactivated her Twitter handle following the fine being issued. WWE put out the following statement regarding the fine to Nia Jax:

BREAKING: #NiaJax has been fined an undisclosed amount for inappropriate contact with multiple WWE officials in the aftermath of her match against @QoSBaszler on #WWERaw. https://t.co/eadXay4ynT — WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2020

Nia Jax has been fined an undisclosed amount for inappropriate contact with multiple WWE officials in the aftermath of her match against Shayna Bazler on Monday's Raw, WWE.com has learned. The Irresistible Force and The Queen of Spades battle to a double count-out, then steamrolled over security who tried to separate them. Jax capped off the melee by crushing a WWE official with a Samoan Drop. Stick with WWE's digital and social channels for more on this story as it develops.

The segment mentioned above saw Nia Jax attack Pat Buck, and the WWE Superstar even tried to take the producer's shirt off during the altercation. However, the shirt comically got stuck.

Next week, I expect a heartfelt apology from @NiaJaxWWE as well as wrinkle resistant schmedium dress shirt. — Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) July 28, 2020

Dave Meltzer has now revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Nia Jax was supposed to rip the shirt off Buck but it instead, got stuck and Nia Jax couldn't get it over his head. Meltzer found it odd that WWE didn't retape the moment as it was a pre-taped show.

Vince McMahon and the officials backstage may have liked what they saw.

Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler

WWE kickstarted the feud between Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on the most recent edition of the Red brand.

Jax and Baszler's match on RAW ended in a double count-out as both women brawled near ringside. They also took out the security team that tried to intervene, and it ended up being a chaotic start to the storyline between the two Superstars.

Recently returned producer Pat Buck came out to diffuse the tensions, but he got ragdolled by Nia Jax despite his earnest intentions.

The segment ended with Shayna Baszler being pulled back by a couple of WWE officials as Nia Jax stood in the ring.

WWE could have Nia Jax take on Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam, and while the match has not been confirmed, it seems like the ideal booking decision to make based on the current direction.