Nia Jax, Damian Priest, and several other WWE Superstars react to Maxxine Dupri's NXT return tease

Maxxine Dupri is part of a deeply personal storyline with Candice LeRae on WWE RAW at the moment, but it seems that she could be set to appear on NXT with Alpha Academy in the coming months as well.

Ahead of last night's show, Dupri shared an update on her Instagram where she teased heading back to NXT, which comes after Otis and Akira Tozawa revealed that they were looking for a fresh direction.

Maxxine showed off the dress she was wearing for NXT and later was seen backstage with Otis and Tozawa as they picked up a storyline with Meta Four.

Several WWE Superstars have commented on Dupri's update, including Nia Jax, Candice LeRae, Julius Creed, Megan Morant, Tiffany Stratton, former Superstar Summer Rae, and Jackie Redmond.

Maxxine has lots of support in WWE

Many stars have also reacted to the post, including Damian Priest, Dakota Kai, Raquel Rodriguez, Jade Cargill, Ava, Mia Yim, and Natalya.

It seems that Maxxine has a huge support network, given the storyline she has been thrust into on RAW.

Has WWE moved Maxxine Dupri back to NXT because of recent backlash?

Maxxine Dupri has been the subject of some abuse from the WWE Universe in recent weeks because she has been learning and training in front of their eyes as part of live events.

Maxxine has predominantly been used as a manager throughout her time in the company but has wanted to improve and has been able to wrestle a handful of matches with Valhalla and Rhea Ripley.

The recent backlash could be one of the reasons why she has returned to NXT, but she could perform on both brands moving forward, which would allow her to enhance her skills.

It seems that Alpha Academy has now split since Chad Gable didn't follow the group to NXT as he continues to push for an opportunity to be part of the WrestleMania Intercontinental Championship match.

This week on RAW, Gable was trying to get into Sami Zayn's head to make him believe he couldn't defeat Gunther. It is believed that this could lead to a triple-threat match.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you think this is the best move for Maxxine? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion