Maxxine Dupri sends three-word message after brutal WWE fan backlash

Maxxine Dupri has delivered a message today on social media after getting booed by fans at a recent WWE Live Event. Dupri is currently a member of the Alpha Academy faction on the red brand.

The 26-year-old debuted on the main roster as Max Dupri's sister in the Maximum Male Models faction in 2022. However, Max left the group and is now known as LA Knight on WWE SmackDown. Maxxine Dupri left the stable last year and joined Alpha Academy on RAW. Mace and Mansoor were not given the chance to reinvent themselves and were released by the company last September.

Wrestling fans can sometimes be brutal, and Maxxine Dupri found that out the hard way at a recent WWE Live Event. She was loudly booed as she made her way backstage following her match. Dupri took to Instagram today to share a new workout video and revealed that she was on a mission.

"On a mission," she wrote.

Released WWE star defends Maxxine Dupri

Mace took to social media after the video of Maxxine Dupri getting booed went viral and defended his former stablemate.

Rhea Ripley and several other stars defended Dupri by calling out wrestling fans. However, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer noted that fans pay for their tickets and have a right to boo if they are not enjoying something.

Former WWE star Mace took to social media to praise Dupri as a performer and claimed that she would be a star down the line.

"I shouldn’t need to say this but @maxxinedupri is incredibly talented and one of the hardest working people I know. She constantly worked with us in ring and on promos and it was a pleasure to watch her blossom as a performer when we would film MiM. Her star is only rising," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Dupri has only had 13 matches in her career so far and is learning while being a part of the main roster. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the RAW star on the road to WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on Dupri getting booed by WWE fans? Sound off in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE