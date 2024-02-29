Released WWE Superstar comes to the aid of Maxxine Dupri

The WWE Universe is buzzing tonight with various discussions on Maxxine Dupri. Now, another familiar face has spoken out in defense of the RAW Superstar.

Dupri has been a hot topic on social media ever since a video surfaced of the Alpha Academy member being booed. This led to a major endorsement from one top WWE star, along with significant support from many other people as discussions surrounding her abilities are going viral.

Dupri was previously the valet for Maximum Male Models. Former stablemate Mace took to X tonight to defend the 26-year-old. He included a photo of himself and Dupri with Mansoor.

"I shouldn’t need to say this but @maxxinedupri is incredibly talented and one of the hardest working people I know. She constantly worked with us in ring and on promos and it was a pleasure to watch her blossom as a performer when we would film MiM. Her star is only rising," he wrote.

While Dupri's skills are being critiqued on social media tonight, the trending topic has brought an immense amount of support for the former Los Angeles Rams cheerleader, especially from other pro wrestlers.

A look at Maxxine Dupri's WWE career

WWE signed Sydney Jeannine Zmrzel after she participated in the 2021 SummerSlam tryouts in Las Vegas. She was one of 14 finalists to earn a contract and eventually was renamed Sofia Cromwell in NXT. She debuted on NXT as a valet for Robert Stone and Von Wagner.

Zmrzel was brought to SmackDown in July 2022 as Maxxine Dupri, the sister of Max Dupri, now known as LA Knight. Maximum Male Models was disbanded after several months, and Dupri was put with Alpha Academy as a babyface.

Dupri has worked 12 matches for WWE. Her in-ring debut came on July 4, 2023, as Alpha Academy defeated Valhalla and The Viking Raiders. Her singles debut came several weeks later as a win over Valhalla. Since then, the former NBA dancer has had just three singles matches: a RAW loss to Rhea Ripley in December and two losses to Nia Jax at non-televised live events this month.

It's been reported that WWE officials were high on Dupri at one point. The 26-year-old is also a small business owner as she launched her own clothing boutique, named Jaunty, in 2019.

