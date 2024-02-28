Jade Cargill, Maxxine Dupri, and several others react to WWE star's post RAW update

Jade Cargill, Maxxine Dupri, and several others have reacted to a WWE Superstar's update following last night's episode of RAW at SAP Center.

Last night's edition of the red brand was the first show following WWE Elimination Chamber 2024. The Miz was trapped in the venue before the show but escaped and appeared during a backstage segment on RAW. Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch had a heated promo segment before their Women's World Championship Match at WrestleMania XL.

Chelsea Green was in action last night on RAW but was defeated by Raquel Rodriguez. The former Women's Tag Team Champion took to social media following the loss to show off the impressive ring gear she wore last night.

Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, Maxxine Dupri, and more stars commented on Green's post. Matt Cardona, Raquel Rodriguez, and several others liked the post as well, and you can check it out in the image below.

Stars react to Green's post on Instagram.

Jade Cargill shares her thoughts on new WWE reality show

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are the stars of the new Hulu Series Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. Jade Cargill recently stated that the series is important because it can help fans understand how difficult it is to be a professional wrestler.

In an exclusive interview with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former AEW star revealed why the promotion's new reality show is worthwhile for wrestling fans. She said it is difficult to have a family and be a professional wrestler, and the new reality show will showcase that for fans.

"I think it is very important because people don't understand the hard work that you put into this career. Add that to being married, to have kids. Like all the hardship and struggles and the balance that you have to have in your personal life and on a professional level as well. I think people need to see how hard it is for this type of career." [From 03:01 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Jade Cargill competed in the Women's Royal Rumble Match last month but has not appeared on WWE television since. She was not in action in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match this past Saturday night, and most of the marquee matches at WrestleMania 40 have already been taken.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former TBS Champion in WWE.

Would you like to see Jade Cargill compete at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.