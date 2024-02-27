Former WWE Champion could be forced to miss RAW after becoming trapped

A former WWE Champion could miss tonight's edition of RAW after becoming trapped in a room at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

The card for WrestleMania 40 has started to take shape following Elimination Chamber 2024 this past Saturday night. Drew McIntyre won the Men's Elimination Chamber match and will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. Becky Lynch emerged victorious in the Women's Elimination Chamber match and has earned a title match against Rhea Ripley at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Miz had lost his qualifying match for Elimination Chamber to Logan Paul on the February 16 edition of WWE SmackDown. Logan Paul knocked out Randy Orton with brass knuckles at the premium live event, and Drew McIntyre was able to capitalize and win the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Ahead of tonight's edition of RAW, The Miz took to social media to share that he is trapped in a room at the SAP Center. He stated he could miss tonight's WWE RAW if he can't escape the room.

"I'm live on Instagram and I'm stuck in an 8x6 room in the arena and Monday Night RAW is happening tonight. They can't get us out. It is like being stuck in an elevator, only it is a real room. That door does not budge, it is a metal door, and that lock doesn't work. We've tried it. I've tried pulling the door off of the hinges, but it doesn't work. I'm not strong enough. I thought I might be, but I am not. People have tried kicking the door down, but that doesn't work. We don't have a hammer or a nail to get the hinges off the door. We can't do that. I might not make Monday Night RAW because I am stuck in an 8x6 room at the SAP Center. This is life, I mean, luckily I'm not claustrophobic. Wish me luck," he said.

The Miz wants NFL star to appear at WWE WrestleMania

The Miz recently shared that he wants Travis Kelce to appear at WWE WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia later this year.

Travis Kelce plays Tight End for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his team won this year's Super Bowl, earlier this month. The NFL star has also made headlines for his relationship with musician Taylor Swift. TMZ Sports spoke to The Miz in December 2023, and he shared that he has been texting Travis Kelce to get him to appear at WrestleMania.

"I'm always sending, like, DMs to Travis being like, "Hey, you'd be pretty good in the ring; I think you could do pretty well," The Miz said. "Maybe he retires after this year and then what better way to go out than with a match at WrestleMania."



This week's episode of WWE RAW will feature the fallout from Elimination Chamber 2024. Only time will tell if The Miz can escape the room he is currently trapped inside well in time to appear on the red brand later tonight.

