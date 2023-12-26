The Miz wants Jason & Travis Kelce tag team to bring ‘Taylor Swift’ effect to WWE

Travis Kelce and his older brother Jason make an entertaining team thanks to their widely popular "New Heights" podcast. Both have faced one another on the football twice in their NFL careers. However, a WWE Grand Slam champion wants to see the Kelce brothers team up at the company's biggest event: WrestleMania.

Speaking to TMZ, The Miz said that the All-Pro brothers would have the "Taylor Swift effect" on WrestleMania:

"I'm always sending, like, DMs to Travis being like, "Hey, you'd be pretty good in the ring; I think you could do pretty well," The Miz said. "Maybe he retires after this year and then what better way to go out than with a match at WrestleMania."

In April 2024, WWE will host the 40th edition of WrestleMania at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It makes some sense to see Travis and Jason Kelce pair up on the grandest stage of them all. First, Jason has played his entire career with the Eagles, leading the offensive line at center. Second, The Miz and the Kelce Brothers are from Cleveland.

The WWE superstar is on to something because of the impact Travis Kelce's girlfriend, 12-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift, has had on the NFL. Swift has made several appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games this season. Her most recent one was on Christmas Day when the Chiefs hosted the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to NBC, 27 million people watched the Chiefs play the New York Jets on SNF back in Week Four. The network partially credited Swift's attendance to the massive audience. The Miz is hoping she can have a similar impact on WrestleMania.

Travis Kelce would not be the first TE to compete in WWE

It may seem like a long shot to see Travis Kelce in the wrestling ring, but it would not be shocking to see him in one. The Chiefs star would join current tight end George Kittle and former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski in being in the WWE.

Kittle was seen at last year's WrestleMania which was held in Hollywood. The 49ers Pro Bowler was in the front row as The Miz faced Pat McAfee. The Miz shoved Kittle, only for Kittle to come out and clothesline him outside the ring.

Expand Tweet

Gronkowski has appeared in two different WrestleManias, the first one being at WrestleMania 33 when he speared WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. At WrestleMania 36, the former Patriots great won the 24/7 title as well as being the host of the event.

Time will tell as to whether Travis Kelce will put the smackdown alongside his brother next April.

