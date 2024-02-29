Becky Lynch sends out cute message endorsing 26-year-old WWE Superstar following fan backlash

An up-and-coming WWE Superstar has just received a major endorsement from Becky Lynch. The nod comes after some issues on social media.

Several fans and wrestlers took to social media this week to support Maxxine Dupri after a video surfaced of fans booing her at a WWE event. The Alpha Academy member received one message from Rhea Ripley, who broke character to speak out.

The Man took to X tonight to defend Dupri. Lynch reposted a screenshot of comments she made in 2023, where she said Dupri would be her #1 choice if she hadn't sworn off tag team partners for life. Lynch captioned the screenshot with another endorsement.

"Meant it then, still mean it now. @maxxinedupri," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Dupri worked the RAW Battle Royal on February 19. Her last televised match came on February 5, as she and Akira Tozawa were defeated by Ivar and Vahalla. Her last singles match on WWE TV was a loss to Rhea Ripley on December 11.

Becky Lynch sends warning to WWE Superstar

The Road to WrestleMania 40 has Becky Lynch feuding with Nia Jax and now Liv Morgan as she prepares to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

The Man appeared on WWE's The Bump today and had a strong message for Morgan after their run-in on this week's RAW.

"I know how I would feel if somebody did that to me. I would be pi*sed. I would want to fight them. I understand that. If she wants to fight me, I'll never say no. But, it was one of those things where I wasn't even thinking about her match I wasn't even thinking about the match, I was just thinking about getting my hands on Nia Jax and retribution because it was two weeks in a row... and I'm not just going to sit back and take that," said Lynch.

She continued:

"So, retaliation had to happen, but I do apologize that it was at the expense of Liv. Sorry, I could've handled that a million different ways, but I didn't. If Liv wants to fight about it, she can, or if she wants to cry about it, she can," Lynch said. [From 28:33 to 29:50]

Lynch is scheduled to face Jax on next week's RAW. This will be a rematch from RAW Day 1, which saw Jax get the win in the opening match of the night.

What is your prediction for Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley? Should Liv Morgan and Nia Jax be added to make it a Fatal 4 Way? Sound off in the comments below!