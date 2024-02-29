Released Superstar appears to fire major shot at WWE’s creative team

WWE unfortunately has to make roster cuts at times. A recently released superstar has just fired a shot at the company over another recent release.

Mace and Mansoor were once known as the Maximum Male Models in WWE. They were released last September and have since reunited on the indies as MxM. The duo also have a successful Twitch channel and have developed a strong following since their releases.

Mansoor recently tweeted a clip of Mace running wild on their opponents inside the DPW ring. The winner of WWE's 2019 51-man Battle Royal seemingly fired a shot at his former employer for releasing his tag team partner.

"This is my best friend @GREATBLACKOTAKU he’s big AF with with an 8 pack and the best hot tag in the business and basically… if you can’t figure out a way to make money off this guy you are f*****g stupid," he wrote.

MXM made their DPW debuts on January 20 with a win over Kylon King and Dustin Waller. Since then they have returned to DPW for their Forever 2024 event on February 18, which saw the former SmackDown stars defeat Eli Knight and Malik Bosede.

Former WWE Superstar open to signing with AEW

Mansoor was once pushed as a major WWE signing from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 28-year-old was pushed at times to coincide with events in the Kingdom, but the buzz never amounted to anything significant.

WWE eventually put Mansoor with Mace as the Maximum Male Models, but they were released in September 2023.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture, the free agent commented on possible plans when asked if he'd be open to joining AEW, and if he's had any talks there.

"Sure. I love AEW. Primarily because I have a lot of really close friends who don't work at WWE anymore and their families are fed and taken care of because of AEW and Tony Khan and their team. So, for that, I will always be eternally grateful, especially, for the people who got let go during the pandemic. I mean, there are people who would've been deported. I mean, there are people who would have had to leave America if it were not for the fact they got a work visa. In some cases AEW. In some cases IMPACT. So, for that reason, I will always be gracious that those options exist and that AEW exists as that sort of alternative because it's so incredibly important. (...) Yeah, and from what I hear, it's a great place to work," he said. [From 55:14 - 56:41]

Mansoor and Mace worked their last World Wrestling Entertainment match on May 15, 2023, which was a RAW Battle Royal. Their last tag team bout was a loss to Alpha Academy on April 29, 2023, at a non-televised live event in Paris, France.

