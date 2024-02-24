36-year-old gives hilarious new nickname to released WWE Superstar

A current WWE star has hilariously compared a released superstar to The Undertaker and given him a new nickname.

Mace and Mansoor were a part of the Maximum Male Models faction that never really gained prominence on the main roster. Max Dupri was the leader of the group but is now known as LA Knight on SmackDown. Maxxine Dupri debuted as Max Dupri's sister but proceeded to distance herself from Maximum Male Models and is now a part of Alpha Academy on WWE RAW. Unfortunately for Mace and Mansoor, they were not given another chance to reinvent themselves in the promotion and were released by the company last year.

However, both stars have remained active in the wrestling business following their release and have become stars on the independent scene. NXT star Dijak was also a part of a failed faction on the main roster known as RETRIBUTION and he got into a hilarious exchange with Mansoor on social media today.

Mansoor poked fun at the former RETRIBUTION member by posting a picture of Dijak as T-Bar in response to WWE2K24's post earlier today. WWE2K24 shared a first look at Dijak in the upcoming game and Mansoor claimed T-Bar was better.

Expand Tweet

Dijak responded to Mansoor and gave the former superstar a hilarious new nickname. The veteran called Mansoor "SaudiTaker" as seen in his post below.

Expand Tweet

Mace and Mansoor reveal if they have heat with WWE star

LA Knight has become one of the most popular stars since he was able to escape the Maximum Male Models faction and become The Megastar on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on the Cafe de Rene podcast in December 2023, Mace and Mansoor addressed whether they had any heat with LA Knight following their time in Maximum Male Models. They noted that Knight should have never had to be their manager and they have no issues with the veteran.

"[Is there heat with LA Knight?] No, no. Honestly, like, if anybody else was in that position, especially him, he has been doing this LA Knight character but it's really just a variation of what he's been doing and that's his shtick, that's what got him to the dance. And for him to even have put up with having to be our manager, knowing how big he could've been on his own, like, as soon as that opportunity comes up, I would have slapped him in the face if he didn't take that opportunity," Mace said. "I didn't expect anything else," Mansoor added. [from 07:44 - 08:21]

You can check out the entire interview on Cafe de Rene in the video below:

LA Knight will be in action against Drew McIntyre tonight on SmackDown and will also be competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber tomorrow night. It will be interesting to see if he can win the match and go on to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Did you enjoy the Maximum Male Models faction in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.