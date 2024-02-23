LA Knight sends a message to former WWE Champion ahead of Elimination Chamber: Perth

LA Knight took to social media to send a message to former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre ahead of their match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Knight and McIntyre will both be competing in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia. The winner of the following match will get a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Taking to X/Twitter, Knight tweeted the 'eyes emoji' before his match against the former WWE Champion.

Check out LA Knight's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

McIntyre recently defeated AJ Styles to qualify for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Meanwhile, Knight emerged victorious against Ivar on Monday Night RAW and secured his place in the match.

Diamond Dallas Page is a fan of LA Knight

Wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page is a fan of LA Knight and was impressed by the latter's performance at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, DDP praised the Megastar and highlighted his rise to stardom at the age of 41.

"I watched the whole show," Diamond Dallas Page said. "It probably would have looked better in the back because of all the camera angles and everything, but I wanna hear the people, and I loved that show from top to bottom. From KO [Kevin Owens] and Logan Paul to the four-way dance, what those guys did, those four guys together. I've been loving LA Knight's ascension at 41 – that's when mine was, at 41, and the people are eating him up, man."

Knight was unable to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE. However, he remains in contention to win the World Heavyweight Championship and end Seth Rollins' title reign at WrestleMania 40.

Are you excited for the Knight vs. McIntyre match that is set to take place on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE