Who are the Maximum Male Models on WWE? How did they land their own reality show?

WWE introduced Maximum Male Models last year. The group lost one of its most well-known members, but they're still making their moves.

Maximum Male Models was first introduced in July 2022 during a SmackDown episode. They currently comprise ma.çé, mån.sôör, and their leader, Maxxine Dupri. Max Dupri originally handled them before he returned to his old character, LA Knight, in September of that same year.

Due to their lack of members, Maximum Male Models' leader Maxxine Dupri started a reality TV show in November 2022 called Making It Maximum while searching for a new model in case things went south and they needed a replacement.

“Maximum Male Models is top-notch, and that’s mainly thanks to me, but also to Mace and Mansoor. So, as much as I love my male models, you never know what’s gonna happen. Someone might lose an eyelash, break a nail... If that were to happen, I would need a backup, and that’s just smart business. I should keep a full roster. And that’s why we are going to start the search for the next Maximum Male Model. I’m going to bring in a television crew to film in all for our new reality TV show.” [H/T Clutch Points]

Ma.çé was signed to WWE in 2016, where he spent some time on NXT and 205 Live. He also joined Vic Joseph and Jerry Lawler for a while as an analyst for RAW. He debuted as a wrestler in 2020 under the ring name Mace, where he was a part of Retribution.

Mansoor began his journey in WWE in 2018, one of the people the company scouted before that year's Greatest Royal Rumble. He debuted in NXT under the name Manny Faberino and made his main roster debut in 2021.

The Maximum Male Models reality show has recently ended

Unfortunately, for the SmackDown stable, it looks like nobody could meet the group's standards.

As announced by mån.sôör, the January 26, 2023 episode of Making it Maximum marked the final episode of the Maximum Male Model's reality TV show. Aside from the trio, fellow SmackDown star Shayna Baszler was also present in the video.

"tomorröw will bē the final episôde of #makingitmaximum. we láughed. we cried. we titillåted. but møst importantlÿ… wė did it togethęr. us three, nôt you," mån.sôör tweeted before the final episode.

It remains to be seen what else is next for Maximum Male Models and if they will continue their search for another member in the future.

