"The dead-on-arrival crew" - WWE veteran takes a dig at Maximum Male Models, doesn't have high hopes from them (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell took a dig at the Maximum Male Models. The SmackDown-based faction currently consists of ma.çé, mån.sôör, Maxxine Dupri, and Max Dupri.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell briefly talked about the tag team match featuring MMM & Los Lotharios against The Street Profits & Hit Row.

WWE @WWE When Maximum Male Models are moping in the locker room after their loss, @MaxDupri informs them that they must “go through the day to get to the night.” #SmackDown When Maximum Male Models are moping in the locker room after their loss, @MaxDupri informs them that they must “go through the day to get to the night.” #SmackDown https://t.co/UVpf2YMVKR

Mantell claimed that he could've gone without seeing the match and isn't keen on being interested in the faction:

"Okay, let's go ahead with this, my boys, Maximum Male Models. The dead-on-arrival crew went out there with Los Lotharios and took on Street Profits [and Hit Row]. I could've gone without seeing that match, tell you the truth. I don't get it, I don't know," said Mantell. [1:07:10-1:07:36]

Mantell also claimed that he doesn't have high hopes for the MMM:

"I don't have any high hopes for them, this has been what, a month and a half we've been seeing them? And they get there and they use them for this, again, I just separated myself from that," added Mantell. [1:07:49-1:08:05]

Dutch Mantell believes Los Lotharios could've replaced ma.çé and mån.sôör in Maximum Male Models

This isn't the first time Dutch Mantell has been critical of the Maximum Male Models. Speaking on a previous edition of Smack Talk, he criticized the group by simply stating that they were "dead."

The WWE veteran also named potential replacements for ma.çé and mån.sôör in the faction. The former on-screen manager believes that Angel and Humberto would've done a better job as part of the MMM:

"The Lotharios would be better Maximum Male Models than the two they got. They'd be hilarious doing it. They'd have a great time. We know they can work. So, the other two can probably work, too; I don't know. But I think the Lotharios, that's what I thought they came up for, to kind of try and get into the group."

WWE @WWE #HitRow say the way they roll has Maximum Male Models and #LosLotharios big mad, but they aren’t worried because they’ve got The #StreetProfits to back them up. #SmackDown #HitRow say the way they roll has Maximum Male Models and #LosLotharios big mad, but they aren’t worried because they’ve got The #StreetProfits to back them up. #SmackDown https://t.co/Fs0sHakDZd

MMM has been feuding with Hit Row for quite some time now. It remains to be seen how things will play out going forward between the two factions.

