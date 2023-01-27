Shayna Baszler takes a dig at popular WWE faction by claiming they are a 'waste of time'

Former NXT Women's Champion and SmackDown star Shayna Baszler took a dig at the popular WWE faction Maximum Male Models.

Baszler recently made a cameo appearance in the season finale of "Making it Maximum" featuring Mace, Mansoor, and Maxxine Dupri.

Taking to Twitter, Baszler reflected on her cameo appearance, claiming that she wasted her time with the trio by appearing on the show.

"What an absolute waste of my time," wrote Baszler

During the season finale of "Making it Maximum", Mace and Mansoor decided to train in karate alongside Baszler. Unfortunately, The Queen of Spades only knows MMA and not karate.

Baszler eventually ended up attacking both superstars before Maxxine Dupri surprised the former NXT Women's Champion with an insane hip throw.

Shayna Baszler recently reacted to Shinsuke Nakamura backing her to win the Money in the Bank

Shayna Baszler has found a massive amount of success in the WWE's women's tag team division. She is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and held the title alongside Nia Jax.

WWE recently posted a video on social media where superstars made bold predictions for 2023. Shinsuke Nakamura backed Baszler to win the Women's Money in the Bank.

Taking to Twitter, The Queen of Spades reacted to the same by tweeting Nakamura's iconic line. She wrote:

"YeaOh! #BaszlerInTheBank,"

In recent months, Baszler has aligned herself with Ronda Rousey on WWE television. The two members of the Four Horsewomen of MMA have accompanied each other on SmackDown.

Baszler was also in Rousey's corner when she successfully defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Raquel Rodriguez. Shortly after that, Charlotte Flair made her WWE return and won the title off Rousey immediately.

Do you think Baszler could win the Women's Royal Royal Rumble Match this year? Sound off in the comment section below.

