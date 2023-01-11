Former Women’s Champion reacts to Shinsuke Nakamura predicting she will win Money in the Bank 2023

Former United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura recently made a bold prediction about the Women's Money in the Bank match in 2023. He predicted that Shayna Baszler would win the contest, which sparked a reply from the Queen of Spades.

WWE posted a video on social media today which featured RAW and SmackDown Superstars making bold predictions for 2023. One prediction saw Shinsuke Nakamura predict that Shayna Baszler will win the Women's Money in the Bank match later this year in London.

The Queen of Spades caught wind of Nakamura's comments and took to social media to reply.

"YeaOh! #BaszlerInTheBank," Shayna Baszler said in a tweet.

Check out the tweet below:

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH on January 1 in Japan

While he hasn't found the same success in WWE so far, Shinsuke Nakamura is a legend in Japan when it comes to professional wrestling.

Nakamura was recently able to return to the land of the rising sun to have a match against The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH. The King of Strong Style defeated The Great Muta in one of the latter's final matches in the world of wrestling.

Nakamura has not been seen on WWE programming since the November 11 episode of SmackDown when he lost a singles match against the leader of Legado del Fantasma, Santos Escobar.

With Nakamura's commitments done, now could be a great time to reintroduce the former Intercontinental Champion to SmackDown programming to give him a strong storyline on the road to WrestleMania 39.

It remains to be seen how the former United States Champion will fare in the weeks to come.

Do you think Shayna Baszler has a chance to win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : Could Shayna Baszler win the Women's Money in the Bank match in 2023? Yes No 0 votes