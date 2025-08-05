Nia Jax drops major tease for female Bloodline in WWE

Nia Jax teased a female version of The Bloodline ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. Jax was not booked for a match at SummerSlam 2025 over the weekend.

The Irresistible Force reposted a fan's message on her Instagram story suggesting a female version of the faction with Naomi and Tamina. You can check out Jax's update in the image below.

Jax reposted a fan's suggestion for a female version of The Bloodline. [Image credit: Nia Jax on Instagram]

Naomi was in action at SummerSlam 2025 in a Triple Threat match. The veteran successfully defended the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at the PLE over the weekend at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Ripley connected with a Riptide on IYO SKY off the middle turnbuckle, but Naomi broke up the cover. She then rolled up Ripley and used her tights for leverage to escape SummerSlam as the reigning Women's World Champion.

WWE legend comments on his friendship with Nia Jax

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently discussed his friendship with Nia Jax and shared that the veteran was a great person.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Teddy Long praised Nia Jax as a person and noted that she was his good friend. The legend also stated that he would always be rooting for her to have success in the company.

"Well, I'm just glad to see Nia doing whatever she's doing. Any match they put her in, you know, I'm always rooting for her. We tease about her being my baby's mom and all that stuff, but actually, she's just a real good friend of mine. She's such a sweetheart of a person, has a great attitude, and is somebody you don't mind talking to, you know what I mean? So, I'm just all for Nia. I love her to death, man, and so I hope everything happens in her favor," he said. [0:39-1:11]

You can check out the video below:

The former champion competed in the Battle Royal won by Stephanie Vaquer at WWE Evolution last month. Vaquer earned a title shot at WWE Clash in Paris later this month as a result of the victory.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

