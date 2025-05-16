Nia Jax fires damaging accusation at WWE ahead of SmackDown

WWE will present the Backlash fallout on tonight's SmackDown in less than an hour. With Saturday Night's Main Event and Money in the Bank on the horizon, Nia Jax is looking to right a major wrong from earlier this year. However, the heel superstar first had some insults and accusations to throw when arriving at the arena today.

Ad

The Irresistible Force was dethroned by The Buff Barbie on the first SmackDown of 2025, where Stratton cashed in her MITB contract to capture the WWE Women's Championship. The rematch ended in a DQ over a month later. Meanwhile, Jax defeated Jade Cargill on last Friday's SmackDown to become the new number-one contender, and her title shot will air as tonight's main event.

The Center of the Universe is a fraud, according to Jax. Nia reiterated this today when arriving at the Greensboro Coliseum for SmackDown. Cameras caught the Queen of the Ring 2024 walking from the parking lot today, as she stopped in shock when she noticed Stratton's face on the side of a WWE production truck. The 40-year-old then accused the promotion of touching up Tiffany's looks with Facetune, a popular photo/video editing app mainly used for selfies and portraits. Jax believes the company and her former tag team partner are just some of the tens of millions of monthly Facetune users.

Ad

Trending

"Since when do we Facetune our truck pictures? Ugh," Nia Jax said in the video below.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Ad

Officials are under an hour away from presenting SmackDown from the legendary Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina. In addition to Jax vs. Stratton, the blue brand will feature two Money In the Bank qualifier matches: Rey Fenix vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Jimmy Uso, plus Chelsea Green vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Michin.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Aleister Black in a rematch from last week was announced, along with DIY vs. Fraxiom. R-Truth will sit down with Wade Barrett for an interview discussing what happened with John Cena at WWE Backlash. Cena is not scheduled for tonight, but Cody Rhodes is advertised.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More